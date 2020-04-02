Health chief: ‘Be strong and courageous’ in facing COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The state public health director has issued a somber warning that Illinois residents can expect mounting numbers of illness and death in the new month from the vicious spread of the coronavirus. The 6,980 cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday by Dr. Ngoze Ezike are double the state’s total just last Saturday. Along with 986 new cases reported Wednesday were 42 deaths, the largest single-day increase since the first was reported March 17, bringing the state’s total to 141. Ezike says: “The coming weeks are going to get more and more difficult as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise.”