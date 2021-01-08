Health leaders thankful flu in check during COVID-19 crisis

Sick woman with a headache sitting on a sofa at home wrapped in blanket during the day. Sickness, seasonal virus problem concept. Woman being sick having flu lying on sofa, Blowing or sneezing nose

ST. LOUIS — As coronavirus cases surge in Missouri and nationwide, public health officials are thankful that so far, the flu has remained largely in check.

Health leaders worried about a possible “twindemic” as the severe flu season began in the late fall, something that would leave flu and COVID-19 patients competing for ventilators and hospital beds.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri’s influenza report shows 681 people had tested positive for influenza by Dec. 26, the lowest total by that time of year in at least six seasons. Typically, case numbers by the end of December have averaged near 13,000.