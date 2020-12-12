Health officials certain COVID vaccine will help save lives in nursing homes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The number of coronavirus cases at long-term facilities in St. Louis County has more than tripled in the past two months. Experts say they don’t think it’s a nursing home problem, but a communitywide problem.

Ballwin Ridge Health and Rehabilitation is not a large facility and still hasn’t had one COVID case reported.

“We’re going to see a direct hit in the decrease of mortality and that’s what we’ve been praying for”, COVID support team captain Brian Murphey said.

Officials know vaccines will soon make the lives of their residents safer.

The number of COVID cases in St. Louis County long-term health facilities went from 276 in Oct. to 913 in Nov.

“The main factor, maybe the only factor behind this growth of case in LTC’s the incredible rate of spread out in the community,” St. Louis County Health Department spokesman Christopher Ave said.

Health experts say they don’t blame the nursing homes because they are required to follow strict COVID guidelines.

Experts say the facilities only reflect what’s happening outside of them in the communitie’s they’re located in.

They say if COVID is rampant there, health care workers can become infected off duty and then bring the virus back to where they work.

“The way to protect all of these populations is to decrease the virus in the community,” Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said. “It all fits together. It’s all really one population when you look it that way.”

Missouri officials said the week of Dec. 21 is when vaccination of nursing home residents will begin. Family members will be notified as to how everything will unfold.