Health officials urge people to celebrate Thanksgiving with just immediate family

ST. LOUIS – Area health officials are urging people to celebrate Thanksgiving with just their immediate family. This warning comes as the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports major hospitals in the metro area are almost full.

Health officials say how you go about having your Thanksgiving celebrations will play a huge factor in how hospitals fare in the next couple of weeks. St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force leader Dr. Alex Garza said this is the worst they have seen yet when it comes to COVID cases. It will only get worse if Thanksgiving becomes a super spreader event.

81 percent of hospital beds are taken. 86 percent of intensive care units are occupied.

There are also staffing complications leading these health care officials to plead with the community to limit gatherings to their own family members.