Health Watch – Mohs surgery most effective treatment for most types of skin cancer

When you’ve been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, total removal of the cancer is the number one priority. Oftentimes, that includes undergoing Mohs surgery, an outpatient procedure, which is more than 98 percent effective at treating certain types of skin cancer. Mohs surgery also reduces the impact to surrounding tissues, which means less scaring and a better aesthetic outcome.

Dr. Eran Chen is a Mohs surgeon at SLUCare Dermatology who says, "basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma most commonly happen on the face and neck. These areas have pores and hair follicles that go very deep into the skin."

Mohs surgery is the most effective treatment for most types of skin cancer – basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma – allowing surgeons to precisely identify and remove an entire tumor while leaving the surrounding healthy tissue intact and unharmed, optimizing the aesthetic outcome of the surgery.

SLUCare dermatologists start with a careful plan to get all the cancer out. Dr. Chen says, "as far as the face and neck, it's pretty important real estate. You want to avoid major structures around the eyes, the nose, the lip, things like that."

Mohs surgery is most commonly used for the treatment of skin cancers in the following circumstances:

Where the skin cancer is located in a place where scarring is a concern, such as on the eyelid, ear, nose or lips.

When the skin cancer has recurred after being treated by another method. A recurrent cancer can be more difficult to remove because it may grow beneath the scar before surfacing, resulting in its true borders being difficult to identify.

When the skin cancer is on an area of the body that is conducive to more aggressive growth, such as the center of the face.

When the skin cancer's margins or borders are indistinct, so that it’s difficult to see where skin cancer ends and normal tissue begins.

When a skin cancer has been surgically removed, but the pathology lab report indicates that some of the cancer has been left behind. (This may sometimes be described as the cancer having "positive margins." In these cases, a scar may exist without other visible evidence of skin cancer.

SLUCare’s Mohs surgeons only remove the abnormal skin at first, which takes just a few minutes. The surgery itself takes only a few minutes. After surgery, the area is bandaged and the patient waits while the sample is examined under a microscope by SLUCare’s certified histotechnician and Mohs surgeon. If there is any skin cancer on the outer edges, then the surgeon will repeat the procedure on the area until all cancer is removed.

Dr. Chen says, "on the microscope you can be surprised that the tumor has roots that go further down than what you can see. If we need to take more, then based on what we have seen under the microscope, we can go back to that exact location and take a little bit more of the tissue and check under the microscope again."

When patients leave the office after Mohs surgery, they have peace of mind knowing their cancer has been completely treated and that the area will look as normal as possible. "That's part of the magic of what we do. We want to orient the scars say in the natural line here or in a fold kind of in a groove. If you move everything over then you can kind of go along these lines. Yes, it is a long scar. Yes, it is a lot of tissue moved. But, he aesthetic is fantastic. It is a well placed scar."

The risk of recurrence with Mohs is low (1 to 5 percent for most skin cancers treated this way), depending upon the location and type, with recurrent cancers being more difficult to treat. Some cancers and certain situations may have a higher risk of recurrence.

