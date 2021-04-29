Healthcare heroes can register to get a free burrito from Chipotle today

ST. LOUIS – Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away 250,000 burritos to nurses, along with medical and hospital providers Thursday, April 29 as a small token of appreciation for their hard work.
Medical professionals can sign up on chipotle’s website to get a free code. Registration for the free code begins at this link at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.
The codes will be available while supplies last and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
This all comes ahead of May 6 which is national nurses day.
Click here to get a code for a free burrito.