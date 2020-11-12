‘Healthy Holidays to You’ is Illinois’ campaign for a socially distant Thanksgiving

CHICAGO, Ill – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker introduced a new campaign in place to encourage safe celebrations as holidays draw closer.

“This new campaign, “Healthy Holidays to You,” highlights what doctors and scientists consider methods to reduce your risk of contracting or spreading the virus.

The campaign echoes the same safety precautions the Illinois department of health has been pushing. Residents are asked to limit gatherings to immediate family or keep them virtual, keep six feet between yourself and others, and wear masks whether inside or outside.

“At the end of the day traditions are so important to all of us, but this year we need to celebrate a little bit differently,” Pritzker said.

The campaign will be in English and Spanish. It will be broadcast to residents across all media platforms and include catchy plays on words from holiday carols and advisories like, “over the Wi-Fi and through the zoom to grandmother’s house we go.”

The governor advised those with plans to travel for Thanksgiving to take extra caution in the coming weeks.

“The way to do it is to have every person in attendance quarantine or come close to it for the two weeks prior,” Pritzker said. “That would start today.”

The governor then shifted to the somber news of thousands of more positive COVID-19 test results coming down the pipeline.

“Yesterday, in the wake of the increase in case counts and hospitalizations, the Illinois Department of Public health issued a new set of recommendations for how residents should act within the next three weeks as statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations reach and surpass our highest rates from the spring,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said state-run community-based testing sites are reaching capacity before the end of their normal operating hours.

“In just the last two weeks, we’ve seen statewide increases of every single measure,” Pritzker said.

He acknowledged the challenge with keeping COVID-19 cases down while neighboring states go without rules.

“The truth is we don’t have fences around our states we don’t want them we want to make sure we all have similar mitigation’s in place so we can keep the numbers down.”

The latest numbers to come from the state include 12,702 new confirmed cases and 43 deaths.

Pritzker said if the numbers reported across the state do not decrease, the only thing left to do would be to implement another stay-at-home order. “We are running out of time, and we are running out of options,” Pritzker said.

