Hear the funny outtakes kids said during their COVID and the Classroom interviews

ST. LOUIS- FOX2's Chris Hayes spent hours interviewing students at every grade level for his COVID and the Classroom special reports. During them, he noticed a common complaint. Students said it’s difficult to ask questions when they are dealing with a hard assignment.

FOX2 learned about a new free tool that’s available for students in St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. It's called tutor.com and you can find it on the St. Louis County Library's website.