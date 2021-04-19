Hearing in East St. Louis today ahead of state’s redistricting process

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A joint hearing will take place today before Illinois takes on the process of redistricting.

The redistricting could affect Senate, House, and Federal Congressional districts in the state of Illinois.

It happens once per decade and residents do have an opportunity to give their input before those changes happen.

The Senate Democratic Caucus is hosting a regional hearing Monday, April 19. They say the purpose is to get community input for help on drawing a fair map. The community will be able to turn in testimony ahead of the changes. The Senate Democratic Caucus said they are committed to “a process guided by the principles of transparency, fairness, and reflecting the diversity of Illinois.”

Data from the 2020 census will be used to redraw maps for Illinois’ 18 Congressional districts, 59 State Senate districts, and 118 State House districts.

The meeting is at 5:00 p.m. at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis. Residents are able to participate virtually or in-person following guidelines. Residents can also have their say on the Illinois General Assembly website.