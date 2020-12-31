Heartfelt message: Eureka Fire Department says be safe on icy roads New Years Eve

EUREKA, Mo. – The Eureka Fire Department posted a heartfelt message to the public on their Facebook urging people to be safe on the icy roads Thursday night.

Although New Years Eve is a night for celebration, both the pandemic and the forecast should slow some of the normal activities down.

The fire department said they do their jobs to help others, but they want everyone to “stay safe tonight, we don’t want our meeting to be under bad circumstances.”

The Forecast leading into the new year calls for icy weather, so be sure to take extra prercautions if you’re out.

“2020 has been a year like no other. It has challenged us in many ways. We have worked hard to keep the community safe as well as help make the pandemic a little more bearable by doing things we have never done before (birthday drive-bys, taking the Easter Bunny around town, Graduation parades and so much more),” the Eureka Fire Department said. “As we ring in 2021, we hope for a better year.”