ST. LOUIS – The 22nd annual Rise and Shine for Heat was a huge success.

In addition to the sale of Hardee’s biscuits on Friday, February 11 volunteers continued to collect donations through Valentine’s Day. That helped push this year’s total to more than $650,000 for Heat Up St. Louis. That shattered their goal of $200,000.

100% of that money will go to help local families pay their heating bills.