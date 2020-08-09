Heavy rain causes flooding, water rescues, and damage across St. Louis County

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Heavy rain overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning caused a lot of flooding across St. Louis County. Many areas received 3 to 7 inches of rain.

Many creeks flooded surrounding areas. There were also many reports of water over roadways which led to at least 13 water rescues reported in St. Louis County alone.

Creve Coeur Creek was out of its banks and caused flooding on Creve Coeur Mill Road. The water came close to an apartment complex, but did not get inside. Flooding did, however, cause damage to some tennis courts.

There was also many reports of flooding across St. Charles and Lincoln Counties in Missouri.