Heavy rain making it hard for farmers to plant

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Heavy rain this week is making planting difficult on farmers. This time of year, farmers look for dry stretches of weather. After a rain event like this, it could take up to 10 days for the ground to be ready for the seed.

“Well we are always worried about heavy rain like uh that’s been predicted,” Belleville farmer Bob Biehl said. “Farmers are mainly optimists and they say, well next week will be better.”

This week’s projected rainfall is over two inches, dampening soils and the chance for an early season plant.

“The thought is, the earlier you get it planted, slightly better yields,” Biehl said.

The potential for higher yields and higher commodity prices in 2021 is driving farmers to get out now, but rain in excess will prevent any early-season sow from growing.

The top 2 to 3 inches of soil needs to be dry before preparing the seed bed.

“To the people that have not planted, then it just delays you even more,” Biehl said. “Depending on what the weather following it is.”

Even with rain gauges filling, farmers are not losing any sleep.

“At this point in the year, early on in the year, I sleep fine. I worry more so in the fall of the year when you have a crop that’s out there and they are predicting a wind storm or something like that. And you have a good crop in the field but you haven’t had enough time to get it all harvest, but mother nature leaves you a mess to deal with to harvest it then.”

Last year, heavy rain kept farmers out the field from April 20 through June 5. This year, they are staying hopeful for a different outcome.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News