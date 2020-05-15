Strong thunderstorms Friday morning, partial clearing by afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Early morning rain and thunderstorms will settle south of the region by 9:00 a.m. The clouds will start to thin out some by midday with a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 60s this morning warming into the upper 70s this afternoon. There will be a few isolated thundershowers redeveloping this afternoon but much of today looks to be dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a spot shower possible and low in the 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and some thunder especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. Showers and some thunderstorms are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning as well with rain ending around midday Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid-70s.