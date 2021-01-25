A rainy Monday starts a week of wet weather

ST. LOUIS – A winter weather system will spread cold rain across the region Monday.

The heaviest rain will be Monday morning through early Monday afternoon with the rain diminishing to patchy showers and drizzle in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to warm, only reaching 40 degrees by the evening. Up to 1 inch of rain is expected.

Drizzle and fog are likely Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday’s high will be near 40.

A weak weather system will generate some light snow or flurries for Wednesday, but accumulations, if any will be very light. Improving weather is on tap for the later part of the week with sunshine and temperatures rebounding well into the 40s by Friday.