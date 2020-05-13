Heavy traffic at driver’s license offices since their reopening

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Missouri’s license offices may be back open but now workers trying to keep up with the traffic coming through their doors.

Turning sweet 16 during the coronavirus pandemic is a little bittersweet for some who had to wait a little longer to get their driver’s licenses.

But now that license offices are back to business that doesn’t mean the wait is over.

Some locations let you make an appointment online or by phone. But since the offices just reopened there’s a lot of traffic.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking those that can wait to put off the trip to the DMV until Memorial Day so essential drivers can speed through the process.

If you’re going inside the building, they ask that you wear a mask and if you’re doing a driving test, they ask that you disinfect your car first.

A 60-day extension was granted to those who had plates that expire in March or April. Now if it’s been longer than that you won’t qualify for the extension.