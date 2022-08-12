ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch is one of the stops on the “Hell on Wheels” tour that PETA has planned. The truck is traveling around Gateway Arch on Friday to make consumers think twice before eating a chicken sandwich.

PETA has launched a new guerilla-marketing campaign featuring a life-size chicken transport truck which is covered with images of real chickens crammed into crates.

The truck is supposed to represent real chickens going to the slaughterhouse. It is complete with actual recorded sounds of the bird’s cries and a subliminal message every 10 seconds suggesting that people go vegan.

The truck will drive down Market Street and Washington Avenue and camp out by the chicken-serving eateries in St. Louis. These restaurants include The Battered Bird Saint Louis, Pops Kitchen Downtown, and Harold’s Shrimp & Chicken Sports Bar.

PETA is expected in the St. Louis area on Friday as part of the national tour.

“Behind every fried chicken bucket or barbecued wing was a once-living, sensitive individual who was crammed onto a truck for a terrifying, miserable journey to their death,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is an appeal to anyone who eats chicken to remember that the meat industry is cruel to birds and that the kindest meal is a vegan one.”

According to Reiman, chickens are trucked through all weather extremes, sometimes over hundreds of miles and without food or water, to slaughterhouses, where their throats are slit, often while still conscious.

During the upcoming stops on the “Hell on Wheels” tour PETA will also stake out chicken restaurants in Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and other cities. PETA also plans to stop by the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival in Lansing.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.