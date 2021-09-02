Hell’s Kitchen contestant shares his favorite St. Louis restaurants

ST. LOUIS– Maplewood chef Trent Garvey has had his food critiqued by chef Gordon Ramsay while he competes on this season of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns. He has even cooked for celebrities like Mike Tyson.

So where does he like to go for some of the best food in the area? Chef Garvey, the chef at the Blue Duck, dished on some of his local favorites during a recent Facebook Live with FOX2Now.

He said if you have a hot date or trying to impress someone these are some good places to try.

iNDO– The restaurant features Indonesian cuisine. Trent says it’s ‘insane’ what the chef, Nick Bognar, is doing at the Tower Grove eatery. In 2019 and 2020, Bognar was a semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef of the Year. In 2020, iNDO was a semi-finalist for best new restaurant. Check out iNDO’s menu and location.

Brasserie by Niche- The Central West End restaurant specializes in French cuisine. It is part of the Niche Food Group and Evy Swoboda is the executive chef. Check out Brasserie by Niche’s menu and location.

Acero– For Italian, Trent heads just a few blocks from the Blue Duck to Acero. The executive chef Jim Fiala opened Acero in 2007. He says it is like taking a step out of St. Louis and into Italy when you visit. Fiala uses locally-sourced ingredients to creat a “Midwestern Italian” menu. Learn more about Acero’s menu and location.

Juniper– The Southern food restaurant says it is rooted in traditional dishes from the region. Chef Garvey says this place reminds him of his southern roots. He said the work the chef Matt Daughaday is doing out there is incredible. Juniper’s website has a section dedicated to biscuits. Check out the rest of its menu and location to learn more.

If you are looking to Chef Garvey for pizza recommendations, he says he is a fan of Imo’s. Garvey said he first had it when he was growing up in Arkansas and his grandmother brought down frozen Imo’s.

He says the first time he had it, “It blew my mind.”

Chef Garvey did work at Imo’s for three years and said he is a sucker for St. Louis style pizza. He actually just discussed St. Louis style pizza on a podcast called Discussion Combustion. He said the host had no idea about the type of pizza.

Chef Garvey is one of 5 finalists on Hell’s Kitchen. The next episode airs Monday at 7pm on FOX2.