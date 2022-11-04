ST. LOUIS — Neighbors can fight identity theft with shredding by Stericycle at a community event held by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Delta Omega Chapter, in East. Louis.



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce warns throwing documents with social-security information, account numbers, and passwords in the trash makes people vulnerable to identity thieves.

At the event, Stericycle will have their shred truck. Neighbors can bring their old sensitive documents, so they can be destroyed. There will also be giveaways, voter information, and yoga at the event.



Community Empowering Event

Saturday, November 12

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST

East St. Louis City Hall

301 Riverpark Dr.

East St. Louis, IL 62201