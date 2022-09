Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00.

The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers.

The suspects had a slim to medium build and were wearing masks. Please contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636.537.3000 with any information.