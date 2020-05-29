Help save lives with the American Red Cross at St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 17-19

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals, Fox Sports Midwest, and the American Red Cross are hosting the 17th annual blood drive June 17-19 at various area locations.

According to the Cardinals, everyone who attempts to donate will get a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-Shirt, while supplies last. There will also be giveaways.

The Red Cross displays an urgent need for blood donations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement, each donation center will follow additional safety precautions, including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff.

Those who have a desire to help others are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive.

More than 13,350 blood donations have been collected at the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive since 2004.

There are 17 locations associated with this year’s drive:

Wednesday, June 17

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, MO.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications, South 27th St., Mount Vernon, IL

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave., O’Fallon, MO

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Orlando’s Banquet Room, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, IL.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave., St. Louis, MO.

Thursday, June 18

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Favazz’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Lion’s Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave., Valley Park, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, MO.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Woods Fort Restaurant & Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive, Troy, MO.

Noon to 6 p.m. at Potosi Elks Lodge #2218, 10202 W. Highway E, Potosi, MO.

Noon to 6 p.m. at St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, MO.

Friday, June 19

Noon to 6 p.m. at Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, MO.

Noon to 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO.

Noon to 6 p.m. at Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL.