Help stay cool in the St. Louis summer heat

ST. LOUIS – For those experiencing utility bill trouble or air conditioning issues during the hot weather, Cool Down St. Louis can be a good resource.

Cooling centers aren’t open, but they can still provide help; providing assistance with utility bills if you fit in one of five categories: senior, 65 or older, physically disabled, low or moderate-income, and economically or physically impacted by COVID-19.

For those without an AC unit, you must be 65 years or older to receive a new unit.

Cool Down St. Louis recommends all seniors stay home, inside, and keep the air on and if needed stay with a neighbor or family member.

For younger people who want to venture outside, they recommend going to parks earlier than later. Also, younger people should consider the type of park they’re going to. When there are mostly sunny skies and highs reaching 100, heat indexes will be well into the triple digits. One other thing to note, standing in the direct sunlight can make a person feel 15 to 20 degrees warmer.

Even though COVID-19 does not allow people to necessarily check in on the elderly in person, people can still call, facetime or video call them to be sure they’re doing alright.

For those over 65 or physically disabled call the hotline, at 314-241-0001. Anyone under 65 and needing assistance can visit cooldownstlouis.org.