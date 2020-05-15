Help Variety reach their goal

ST. LOUIS – Make the Impossible, Possible for Variety Kids.

Variety Kids are able to do overcome what seems impossible at first. Walking, talking, making friends and, just being a kid.

Lars was born with multiple disabilities including Cerebral Palsy and a hearing implant. You can make a difference in the lives of children with disabilities, like Lars, by donating to Variety, today.

We are all facing additional challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and children with disabilities are some of those most vulnerable to the virus. Variety is committed to providing kids access to vital services, no matter the circumstance, and still needs your help.

A generous donor has challenged Variety to the goal of raising $500,000 by the end of May. By donating, you are making being a kid, possible.

Thank you for all you do to help every Variety Kid. You can see all that you make possible for kids like Lars.

