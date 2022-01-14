Here are the license plates Illinois won’t let you get in 2022

**Editor’s Warning: The following story is for mature audiences and contains potentially strong, inappropriate language.**

It won’t rank up there with much of anything in the historical record, but President Joe Biden can claim one thing that his recent predecessors cannot. His is the only last name that you apparently can’t put on an Illinois license plate.

FOX2 asked the Illinois Secretary of State office for a list of denied vanity license plates. The state told us it doesn’t keep a copy of rejected plate requests but instead has what it describes as the “Inhibit List,” a compilation of more than 7,000 phrases that won’t be put on a vanity plate.

Missouri, which declined nearly 400 requests in 201 takes language into account, along with an “unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the applicant, or other users of streets and highways, or of the public in any location where the vehicle with such a license plate may be found.”

In Illinois, state statutes allow the Secretary of State to refuse misleading plates or those which create “a connotation that is offensive to good taste and decency.” The law also lets the office revoke plates previously issued.





Looking at the list, that means candidates like these didn’t make the cut:

You can see the complete list here, but again, we’ll warn you that reader discretion is advised.

The list has grown over the years. A 2013 mention by The Chicago Tribune said it included 5,577 verboten requests.