Here comes the rain, and a cold front ahead of the weekend

ST. LOUIS – A cold front will be moving across the region this morning. Temperatures start off rather mild ahead of the front, currently in the 60s. The front comes through mid to late morning and brings showers and a few storms with it.

It’ll be breezy behind the front and temperatures will fall through the remainder of the day, to around 50 by 4 pm. A few showers or drizzle will continue through the afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy through the overnight hours and lows fall to around 40 for the metro, but many areas will dip into the upper 30s.

Clouds and some sun on Saturday and highs only in the low 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The unsettled pattern sticks around into the workweek.