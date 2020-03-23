Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order

The state of Illinois and St. Louis County are now under a stay at home order. The order in St. Louis City begins at 6:00 pm.
The orders are in effect until April 22, 2020. Each of the orders lasts at least 30 days and, if violated, carries a potential misdemeanor charge.
What are essential activities?
Essential activities are activities or tasks essential to an individual’s health or safety or the health and safety of their family or household members. These activities include:
- Obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor or other health care provider
- Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as
food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home
- Obtaining supplies necessary for maintaining a household
- Obtaining supplies necessary for working from home
- Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running
- Performing work providing essential services at an Essential Business
- Caring for a family member in another household
- Caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons
Organizations that provide the goods or services needed for an essential activity.
These include:
- Hospitals
- Childcare facilities
- Government operations
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Food, beverage (to go, carry out or curbside), liquor stores and cannabis production and agriculture
- Construction
- Lawn care companies
- Financial institutions
- Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities
- Grocery stores
- Gas stations and auto repair facilities
- Garbage collection
- Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses.
- Media
- Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers.
- Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry out
- Transportation, for purpose of essential travel.
- Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences;
Residents who believe they may have COVID-19 should call their primary healthcare provider.