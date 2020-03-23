Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The state of Illinois and St. Louis County are now under a stay at home order. The order in St. Louis City begins at 6:00 pm.

The orders are in effect until April 22, 2020. Each of the orders lasts at least 30 days and, if violated, carries a potential misdemeanor charge.

What are essential activities?

Essential activities are activities or tasks essential to an individual’s health or safety or the health and safety of their family or household members. These activities include:

Obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor or other health care provider

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as

food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home

food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home Obtaining supplies necessary for maintaining a household

Obtaining supplies necessary for working from home

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running

Performing work providing essential services at an Essential Business

Caring for a family member in another household

Caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Organizations that provide the goods or services needed for an essential activity.

These include:

Hospitals

Childcare facilities

Government operations

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Food, beverage (to go, carry out or curbside), liquor stores and cannabis production and agriculture

Construction

Lawn care companies

Financial institutions

Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities

Grocery stores

Gas stations and auto repair facilities

Garbage collection

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses.

Media

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers.

Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry out

Transportation, for purpose of essential travel.

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences;

Residents who believe they may have COVID-19 should call their primary healthcare provider.