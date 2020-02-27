Here’s how to get your hands on the Fredbird and Louie dual bobblehead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Attention St. Louis sports fans!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a limited edition dual bobblehead featuring the St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird and Blues mascot Louie.

The two mascots are standing side-by-side and giving each other a high-five.

This marks the first retail bobblehead featuring the two St. Louis sports teams together. Each bobblehead costs $60 plus shipping and handling.

There are only 1,000 available for purchase. This limited edition bobblehead is only available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

Fans can purchase by clicking here.