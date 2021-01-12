Here’s how to score free pancakes at Denny’s 🥞

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you’re looking for breakfast for dinner tonight — or simply wants to fill your belly full of flapjacks whenever you feel like it — Denny’s is offering some good deals to start the new year.
The food chain is giving out free two-stacks of buttermilk pancakes for anyone who places an online order of $5 or more. On top of that, Denny’s is offering free delivery.
The deal is good through January 18, 2021.
According to the blog Brand Eating, you don’t have to enter a code at checkout. Instead, you’ll simply be prompted to select a checkbox saying you want your free pancakes.
Although delivery is free, you may still encounter a service charges.
Latest headlines:
- Fayetteville, Illinois under boil order after fire Monday night
- Trump heads to Texas border in final days to showcase wall
- Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?
- MAP: How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
- Federal judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row