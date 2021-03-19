Here’s how to track your Missouri tax refund

ST. LOUIS – Many Americans are watching their bank accounts either waiting for their federal income tax refund or their stimulus check. While the IRS still processing your refund, Missouri has a way you can track your state tax return.
All you have to do is go to dor.mo.gov and click the tool “get started.”
Statement from the Missouri Department of Revenue:
“Generally, the timeframe for issuing refunds depends on when the return is filed and the incoming volumes. For returns filed in January with no problems noted, refunds can sometimes be issued within a week. However, refunds from returns filed in April can sometimes take 8 weeks, even if there is no problem with the return as the state manages its cash resources to meet all of its obligations. The timing of refunds is also affected by the Department’s measures to prevent identity theft and refund fraud. Refunds will only be issued when the Department has taken reasonable steps to ensure that the individuals claiming the refunds are not using stolen identities.”