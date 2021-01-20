Here’s how you can register for the vaccine in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis County Department of Public Health started administering the 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine it received on Tuesday from the state of Missouri. The department is working to administer the vaccines to the people who have registered until it is gone.

Steps to getting a vaccine through St. Louis County Department of Public Health:

Residents who wish to sign up to be vaccinated should visit stlcorona.com and follow the link for registration.

You can also email dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com to receive the same link.

Once you register, you will receive a confirmation message on your screen that looks like the image below. That confirms your information was received. You will be contacted as soon as you qualify and it is time to make an appointment.

St. Louis County said over 200,000 people have registered on the site so far meaning it was take a while to get through the list.

The county said although they are following state guidance to schedule those who are in Phase 1A and 1B, there are still not enough doses to meet that demand.

As the supply of vaccines increase, the county will announce locations open for vaccinations.

Until then, they ask everyone to register for the vaccine and complete the form honestly.

Please do not make multiple appointments to receive the vaccine as it will be taking a dose from someone else.

The county says, “Registering yourself with us and other entities is ok. Making more than one appointment to be vaccinated is not.”

Finally, it is important for those who receive the first dose of the vaccine, go to the same vaccinator for the second.

For much more information about the vaccine, visit www.stlcorona.com.