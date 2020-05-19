‘Here’s to a bright future’ The Clydesdales run to lift your spirits in clip released during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Clydesdales are starring in another ad by Anheuser Busch. Hopefully, this clip will not air during the Super Bowl and it isn’t really about beer. But, it is meant to lift your spirits during a global pandemic.

“Here’s to a bright future across the country, wherever you are. Together we will run again and emerge stronger than before,” writes Anheuser Busch on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time the company has used the horses to bring people together. The Clydesdales also bowed before the New York skyline to show respect for the fallen after the 9/11 attacks.

Anheuser Busch posted the clip to their Facebook and Twitter accounts:

