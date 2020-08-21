Here’s what to expect as local movie theaters reopen today

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – After being closed for months due to the pandemic, movie theatres in the St. Louis area and across the country are reopening.

The St. Charles Cinema apart of the Marcus Theatres chain is now back in business. COVID-19 safety precautions at Marcus Theatres include employee wellness checks. Employees will be doing frequent cleanings, especially in high touch areas.

Masks will be required for all guests, except when eating and drinking. There are some changes to the concession stand area and capacity will be limited in the theatre. Moviegoers are being encouraged to buy tickets and order concessions before arriving at the theatre. There is an option to purchase either online or through your phone app.

Other Theatre chains are also reopening including AMC and Regal. AMC has one location in st. Charles opening Friday and Regal has a site in O’ Fallon, Missouri, and another one in Fenton at Gravois Bluffs opening today.

The Chase Park Plaza Cinemas in the Central West End are also reopening today. Covid-19 precautions are being taken at all of those theatres.

Latest headlines: