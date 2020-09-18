Hero pulls victims from car fire after fatal St. Louis crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One person was killed and another injured when a car hit a tree along Riverview Boulevard at North Broadway in North St. Louis at around 12:30 am today. A passerby rushed to help the victims.

“I went over there to try to see if they were all right. The car was kinda on fire, so I pulled them out of the car. He was kind of groaning, but she was unresponsive. I tried to do CPR until the police got here,” said Eddie White.

The passenger in the car died. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News