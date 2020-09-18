Hero pulls victims from car fire after fatal St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One person was killed and another injured when a car hit a tree along Riverview Boulevard at North Broadway in North St. Louis at around 12:30 am today. A passerby rushed to help the victims.

“I went over there to try to see if they were all right. The car was kinda on fire, so I pulled them out of the car. He was kind of groaning, but she was unresponsive. I tried to do CPR until the police got here,” said Eddie White.

The passenger in the car died. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.