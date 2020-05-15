Heroes Act stimulus vote expected tonight; Rep. Clay and Rep. Davis respond

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today the House takes up another massive relief package. Democrats introduced the 3 trillion dollar plan just days ago they say will bring immediate relief to families. But Republicans and even some Democrats say they’re not on board.

Friday Democrats pushed forward the Heroes Act, a massive 3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief plan.

“We have to move forward,” Michigan Democrat Dan Kildee says the package includes drastic measures necessary to help Americans in a historic time of need. “We want to make sure they don’t lose everything they worked for.”

The bill includes another round of direct payments, extends unemployment benefits through the end of the year, expands testing and sends billions to local and state governments.



“It gives immediate relief,” says Missouri Democrat Lacy Clay. The plan also includes important protections to keep homeowners and renters in their homes.

But Republicans and even some Democrats refuse to support the plan, arguing it includes too many items unrelated to the crisis at hand.

Kansas republican Ron Estes and Illinois GOP Rodney Davis call the plan a political ploy. “It’s a bunch of Nancy Pelosi’s political wishlist,” says Estes.

Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne is also concerned. “I can’t wrap my arms around voting for a bill that increases the debt load for this country at such an astronomical rate,” said Axne.

She says it’s time congress work together, “I know we can put together a plan that addresses the issue and the people who need it.”

Senate leader Mitch Mcconnell says another relief package will be necessary. But says the Heroes Act will never become law.