Hidden Valley now accepting online ZipTour reservations

ST. LOUIS – Following a successful winter season at Hidden Valley Ski Resort, wildwood is ready to open the slopes for the summer, this time for ziplining beginning in June.

“We say it’s this summer’s bucket list must-do item,” Brandon Swartz, general manager of Hidden Valley Ski Resort, said.

The bucket list item is back for its second official season after taking off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

With chair lifts, hikes, and four ziplines spanning up to 2800 feet the St. Louis skyline is visible from the top of the mountain.

“Everybody is very excited for the return of the zipline,” Swartz said.

On Thursday, staff was working to prepare for this year’s opening day on June 4. The season runs through Labor Day.

“Being around the experience, being up in the mountain, flying through the trees out in the open, it doesn’t get much better than that and it’s such a unique experience. It’s both easy and a little bit physical at the same time. There’s some hiking involved.”

Masks are required indoors, but not while participating in the outdoor activities.

Reservations are not required but recommended. To make a reservation, click here.