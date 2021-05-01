Hidden Valley to open for summer ZipTours, chairlift rides in June

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Hidden Valley is opening for its 2021 summer season in June.
Guests can enjoy self-guided zip lining, scenic chairlift rides, and hiking trails.
Each ZipTour is self-guided and ranges from 300 to 2,800 feet. It takes 1.5 to 3 hours to complete.
On the Scenic Chairlift Rides, the Gateway chairlift will take guests to the top of Hidden Valley’s main hill to view the rolling hills that make up the Meramec River Valley. On a clear day, guests can catch a glimpse of the downtown St. Louis skyline and the Gateway Arch.
Lastly, guests can enjoy Hidden Valley’s hiking trails through the trees leading up to the peak. A glimpse of the arch and St. Louis Skyline can also be seen during this activity.
Activities will be open to the public beginning Friday, June 4.
For more information visit www.hiddenvalleyski.com