High demand for pot sparks need for shuttle service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL - Recreational marijuana is such a hit in Illinois that it’s causing some traffic and parking issues near dispensaries.

The state of Illinois says recreational marijuana brought in nearly $40 million in the first 31 days.

Illinois Supply and Provisions in Collinsville is reaping the benefits as the demand continues to bring big crowds.

But, it’s created some parking issues for nearby businesses, so now Illinois Supply and Provisions will offer a free shuttle service starting Tuesday morning. It will run from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

It will pick up and drop off Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant which has 50 parking spots available as well as the old Gateway Fun Park which has 175 spots.

Illinois Supply and Provisions will only have parking available for medical marijuana patients and handicapped parking.

38.670327 -89.984548