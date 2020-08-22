High school football jamborees took place with safety precautions

ST. LOUIS – High school football jamborees kicked off across the St. Louis area Friday night. Amid COVID-19, the scrimmages looked a lot different for everyone involved.

Fort Zumwalt South played at St. Charles High School Friday at 6 p.m. Only player’s relatives were allowed inside the stadium and during the regular season, the concession stand only sold pre-packaged food.

The high school’s marching band will only be able to play before games and during half time. Band members will not be sitting in the stadium during the game either, marking a missing sound after touchdowns.

“It’s fantastic to be back in the stands,” Fort Zumwalt South parent Kathy Goode said. “They are ready to play they want to be back with their friends, back on the field and back with their coach, and play a season so we are hoping they will get it in this year.”

She said families were only getting a certain amount of tickets per game and there would not be a student section, but she was still glad her son and the team were able to play.

St. Charles High School parent Joh McCaleb said the precautions in place are, “a necessary evil, it’s just what we have to do and if that’s what we have to do to get football back, then I’m all for it.”

Francis Howell Central hosted Liberty High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The event was not restricted to player’s families, but social distancing markers were in place on the bleachers and masks were required.

“It’s a small price to pay to have to wear a mask, I can do that if that means my two sons get to play high school football, amen any day of the week,” Francis Howell Central Parent Julie Graham said. “We have to socially distance in the stands. I can do that, as long as the boys get to play and we return to a little bit of normalcy.”

In Jefferson County, the Northwest Lions hosted Farmington. The turnout was not as big as a normal jamboree, but signs were posted throughout the stadium to remind people of the safety precautions in place. Before the scrimmage started, an announcement over the loudspeaker asked fans to only sit with people in their household.