High school senior starts non-profit after losing brother to gun violence

BERKELEY, Mo- 2020 was tough for everyone. While dealing with juggling school and a job, Brooklyn Jones had to deal with the death of his brother Harlem in November at the young age of 14. Now he’s trying to use a sad situation to be a better leader for people who have suffered from gun violence.

Brooklyn, a senior at McCluer High School has started a non-profit named HARLEM, after his brother, which stands for ‘healing and restoring living environmental minorities.

Brooklyn Jones

“My main purpose is to expose kids to what they haven’t been exposed to in a positive way,” Jones said. Next fall, Jones plans to go to college and major in business management and social work. Brooklyn’s goal is to change the narrative for those around him.

“I just want to tell them and show that you don’t have to settle for this…there’s plenty more options.”