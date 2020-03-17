High school seniors forced to face reality of missing out on last year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Pattonville School District is one of the 30 or more districts in the area that will be closing school on Wednesday until at least April 3.

Pattonville High seniors are starting to realize their senior year may not end exactly the way they planned.

A statement was released this weekend informing families that schools in the area will be closed to limit the students' chances of being exposed to COVID-19. This means that extracurricular activities, including spring sports, will be canceled during this time as well.

"As a senior captain of the team, it’s really heartbreaking because a lot of us have just had our last performance in our cheer career and we didn’t even know it," said Hannah Rodgers, a Pattonville senior.

The school has already canceled its annual Taste of Pattonville Event where hundreds of families from the district gather at the high school to taste dishes from local restaurants. Now there is talk about canceling prom.

Seniors don't know exactly how this will play out. Tomorrow could possibly be the last day of their senior year. The students are expressing the sadness and disappointment they feel knowing that they may have to forfeit senior traditions that have been around for years.

Prom. Senior skip day. Senior lock-in. This was some of these students' last chance to participate in an organized sport or school activity. Now, it might all just be done.

Molly Handford is another Pattonville senior who is also a member of the drill team.

"All of a sudden it’s this big bomb that’s been dropped on us, and we’re not going to school for the rest of the week, and who knows when we’re coming back or if we will come back," she said.

The situation is putting parents in a bind as well. Many students will be left alone during the day. Families are presenting concerns about students getting fed the guaranteed breakfast and lunch that they would typically get a school. Now add into the mix that they will essentially be having to home school their children for two weeks or more.

"It’s a really weird situation for all of us including our parents… it’s something your parents can’t really help with because they themselves are also very confused and not really sure what to do in these kind of situations," Handford said.

If you are a family that may struggle with providing meals, this link shows a list of locations in the area that are preparing meals for students during the closure.