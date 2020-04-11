High school student murdered weeks before graduation, mother pleads for answers

Nashville (WSMV) — In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, a mother is now grieving about her daughter’s murder.

17-year-old Ashanti Posey was supposed to graduate next month from Hillsboro High School. She was set to attend Western Kentucky University and play basketball.

“She played basketball. She loved to play basketball,” Amber Posey, the teen’s mother said.

On Friday, Posey was holding on tightly to her daughter’s medals as she shared an emotional message.

“She just wanted to graduate high school. She was going to college to play ball. She was a good kid,” Posey said.

The 17 year old had her senior pictures taken over the weekend. Her mom told News4 it was to give some normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic. “Even if she didn’t get to walk across the stage, she still wanted to take her pictures,” Posey said. Metro police said someone shot Posey while she was driving a silver Chevy Malibu with a friend in the passenger seat. It happened near Green Lane and Whites Creek Pike on Thursday. Police said the teen and a friend just left a nearby neighborhood where they sold some marijuana, but Posey’s mother said something doesn’t add up.

“Nobody, nobody should’ve did this to my baby. Nobody. My baby was not a street kid. She didn’t belong to a gang. She didn’t sell drugs,” Posey said. Posey said her daughter got permission to take something to a friend’s house. She had been to that house several times. After the shooting, police said the teen’s passenger drove several miles on Whites Creek Pike before running to a home for help. Posey was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. “I didn’t know they was gonna call me 15 minutes later and my baby was gonna be gone from me. She was gone 15 minutes. Just 15 minutes,” Posey said. Now Posey is giving her a daughter a voice to get answers about the murder. “This is my daughter. This is my heart, my world, please, please come forward. Just please tell us anything,” Posey said.

Hillsboro High School sent News4 the following statement regrading Posey’s death: Ashanti was bright and thoughtful student and a member of the Lady Burros basketball team. The Hillsboro High family is devasted by the news of her death, and our hearts go out to her family and friends. We’ll be doing everything we can to offer support to her fellow Hillsboro students to process their emotions and grief during this difficult time. – Dr. Shuler Pelham, Principal of Hillsboro High School Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. The direct web link to provide mobile tips is p3tips.com/161. Anyone who contacts Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.