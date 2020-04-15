Higher purpose propels workers transforming Florissant hotel into a COVID-19 hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Get an "inside look" at the effort to transform a Florissant hotel into a hospital for corona-virus patients, over a 79-hour span. But, there is a reason so many of those doing the work, did so with heavy hearts.

In a way, this place is a tribute to the former, long-time CEO of Tarlton, the St. Louis construction company that helped get this done. Bob Elsperman recently died from coronavirus the day before Tarlton started work on the hotel. He was 83-years-old.

"We had a higher purpose in this mission. It was to deliver this project in Bob's honor, for his family that still continues on and for our employees. So, there was some added 'umph' in our mission," said Joe Scarfino of the Tarlton Corporation.

A current Tarlton vice-president says more than 400 people from the Missouri National Guard and about a dozen contractors put time in here. There were after hours runs to suppliers as far away as Indiana to replace air conditioning and heating units for a dozen rooms. Plus, countless up-grades from floor to roof-top. Teams worked in two 12-hour shifts, all for a place they hope won't be needed. But, they will be honored if it is.

Scarfino says he would not hesitate to be treated here if needed. The site was deep cleaned and disinfected before work began and after it was finished.