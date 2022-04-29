The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $56,870

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#49. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $58,470

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#48. Food service managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,070

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#47. Real estate sales agents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,610

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#46. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $59,950

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#45. Dredge operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,490

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,790

– Employment: 1,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($70,650)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($62,850)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($60,490)

#44. Furnace, kiln, oven, drier, and kettle operators and tenders

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,610

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,910

– Employment: 16,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($69,090)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($60,610)

— Longview, WA ($59,140)

#43. Carpenters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,640

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#42. Construction and building inspectors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $60,770

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#41. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $61,300

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– Employment: 10,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)

#40. Bridge and lock tenders

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,140

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,610

– Employment: 3,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,560)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($64,590)

— Western Wisconsin nonmetropolitan area ($63,490)

#39. Insurance sales agents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,420

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,170



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#38. Industrial machinery mechanics

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,780

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#37. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $62,820

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#36. Occupational health and safety technicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,840

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

#35. Model makers, metal and plastic

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– Employment: 3,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)

#34. Glaziers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $65,410

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)

— Salem, OR ($78,000)

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)

#33. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $65,960

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#32. Brickmasons and blockmasons

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $66,760

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#31. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#30. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,200

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#29. Millwrights

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#28. Real estate brokers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,000

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#27. Sheet metal workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,050

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#26. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,630

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,830

– Employment: 10,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($68,890)

#25. Electricians

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,640

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#24. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $68,950

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#23. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,360

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#22. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $69,950

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,700

– Employment: 18,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($97,000)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($88,350)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($75,440)

#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $70,800

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#20. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,360

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,930



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#19. Structural iron and steel workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,710

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)

#18. Private detectives and investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,810

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

#17. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $71,960

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#16. Crane and tower operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $72,380

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#15. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $73,060

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#14. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $74,570

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

#13. Power plant operators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $78,250

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#12. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $81,670

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#11. Detectives and criminal investigators

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $84,760

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#10. Postmasters and mail superintendents

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $85,510

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#9. Power distributors and dispatchers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $85,710

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

#8. Transportation inspectors

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $86,540

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#7. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $89,040

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#6. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $89,160

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $90,810

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,890



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#4. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $91,590

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,810

– Employment: 5,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($104,810)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)

#3. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $97,860

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $98,910

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Commercial pilots

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $105,030

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

