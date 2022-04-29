The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
#50. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $56,870
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,890
– Employment: 119,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
#49. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $58,470
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,860
– Employment: 122,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#48. Food service managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $59,070
– #236 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#47. Real estate sales agents
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $59,610
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,990
– Employment: 168,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#46. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $59,950
– #179 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#45. Dredge operators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $60,490
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,790
– Employment: 1,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($70,650)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($62,850)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($60,490)
#44. Furnace, kiln, oven, drier, and kettle operators and tenders
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $60,610
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,910
– Employment: 16,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($69,090)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($60,610)
— Longview, WA ($59,140)
#43. Carpenters
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $60,640
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,200
– Employment: 699,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)
#42. Construction and building inspectors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $60,770
– #172 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#41. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $61,300
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,620
– Employment: 10,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)
#40. Bridge and lock tenders
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $62,140
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,610
– Employment: 3,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,560)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($64,590)
— Western Wisconsin nonmetropolitan area ($63,490)
#39. Insurance sales agents
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $62,420
– #213 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#38. Industrial machinery mechanics
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $62,780
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#37. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $62,820
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#36. Occupational health and safety technicians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $63,840
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,870
– Employment: 20,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#35. Model makers, metal and plastic
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,180
– Employment: 3,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)
#34. Glaziers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $65,410
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,970
– Employment: 52,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)
— Salem, OR ($78,000)
— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)
#33. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $65,960
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#32. Brickmasons and blockmasons
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $66,760
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– Employment: 59,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
#31. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#30. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $67,200
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,280
– Employment: 402,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#29. Millwrights
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $67,440
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 44,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#28. Real estate brokers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,000
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,630
– Employment: 44,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
#27. Sheet metal workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,050
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,320
– Employment: 128,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
#26. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,630
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,830
– Employment: 10,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($68,890)
#25. Electricians
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,640
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– Employment: 656,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#24. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $68,950
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#23. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $69,360
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– Employment: 417,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#22. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $69,950
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,700
– Employment: 18,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($97,000)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($88,350)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($75,440)
#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $70,800
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#20. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,360
– #215 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,930
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#19. Structural iron and steel workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,710
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,650
– Employment: 71,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)
— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)
#18. Private detectives and investigators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,810
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,100
– Employment: 32,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#17. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $71,960
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
#16. Crane and tower operators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $72,380
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#15. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $73,060
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,400
– Employment: 50,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#14. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $74,570
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,170
– Employment: 29,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)
#13. Power plant operators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $78,250
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,890
– Employment: 32,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#12. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $81,670
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#11. Detectives and criminal investigators
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $84,760
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#10. Postmasters and mail superintendents
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $85,510
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,660
– Employment: 13,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#9. Power distributors and dispatchers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $85,710
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 9,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
#8. Transportation inspectors
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $86,540
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 27,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#7. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,040
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#6. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,160
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $90,810
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#4. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $91,590
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,810
– Employment: 5,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($104,810)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)
#3. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $97,860
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,610
– Employment: 40,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $98,910
– #165 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#1. Commercial pilots
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $105,030
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
