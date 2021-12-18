Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In St. Louis, the annual mean wage is $54,210 or 3.7% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $287,890. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $100,450

#119 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 13,800

National

Annual mean salary: $114,270

Employment: 1,476,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740) — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930) Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

49. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $100,940

#114 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,130

National

Annual mean salary: $105,100

Employment: 132,210

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580) — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680) — Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

48. Education administrators, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $102,690

#124 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 980

National

Annual mean salary: $115,200

Employment: 140,880

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810) — Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210) — Charlottesville, VA ($176,040) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

47. Computer hardware engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $103,440

#67 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 370

National

Annual mean salary: $126,140

Employment: 64,710

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570) — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540) — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780) Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.

46. Biochemists and biophysicists

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $104,520

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $104,810

Employment: 32,010

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,020)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($132,280)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($131,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,020) — Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($132,280) — Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($131,720) Job description: Study the chemical composition or physical principles of living cells and organisms, their electrical and mechanical energy, and related phenomena. May conduct research to further understanding of the complex chemical combinations and reactions involved in metabolism, reproduction, growth, and heredity. May determine the effects of foods, drugs, serums, hormones, and other substances on tissues and vital processes of living organisms.

45. Electronics engineers, except computer

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $104,790

#74 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,120

National

Annual mean salary: $112,320

Employment: 122,320

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210) — Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110) — Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740) Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.

44. Business teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $104,810

#46 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

National

Annual mean salary: $107,270

Employment: 79,810

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050) — College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650) — Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740) Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

43. Nurse practitioners

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $105,360

#250 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,790

National

Annual mean salary: $114,510

Employment: 211,280

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800) — Salinas, CA ($155,310) Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

42. Personal financial advisors

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $106,360

#142 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,530

National

Annual mean salary: $122,490

Employment: 218,050

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850) — Tyler, TX ($169,690) Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

41. Computer network architects

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $106,510

#98 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,900

National

Annual mean salary: $119,230

Employment: 159,350

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950) — Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250) Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

40. Atmospheric and space scientists

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $106,800

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $100,550

Employment: 10,210

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100) — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080) — Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200) Job description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology.

39. Chemical engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $108,440

#42 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $114,820

Employment: 25,770

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

— Midland, TX ($158,110) — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750) Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

38. Electrical engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $108,640

#59 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,660

National

Annual mean salary: $105,990

Employment: 185,220

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480) — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150) — Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700) Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

37. Natural sciences managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $108,770

#101 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $154,930

Employment: 75,870

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460) — Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

36. Chiropractors

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $110,350

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 420

National

Annual mean salary: $83,830

Employment: 34,760

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)

— Raleigh, NC ($149,430)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530) — Raleigh, NC ($149,430) — New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970) Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.

35. General and operations managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $110,500

#174 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 28,830

National

Annual mean salary: $125,740

Employment: 2,347,420

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

34. Medical and health services managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $110,740

#177 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,020

National

Annual mean salary: $118,800

Employment: 402,540

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010) — Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430) — Madera, CA ($168,090) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

33. Construction managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $111,450

#73 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,210

National

Annual mean salary: $107,260

Employment: 285,640

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

— Napa, CA ($161,780) — Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

32. Advertising and promotions managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $111,600

#43 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $147,560

Employment: 22,490

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($220,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)

— Boulder, CO ($220,420) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.

31. Lawyers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $111,670

#186 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,040

National

Annual mean salary: $148,910

Employment: 658,120

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920) — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070) Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

30. Aerospace engineers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $112,640

#37 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,090

National

Annual mean salary: $121,110

Employment: 60,630

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260) — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490) Job description: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft. May conduct basic and applied research to evaluate adaptability of materials and equipment to aircraft design and manufacture. May recommend improvements in testing equipment and techniques.

29. Industrial production managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $112,710

#179 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,750

National

Annual mean salary: $118,190

Employment: 179,570

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890) — Florence, SC ($167,660) — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

28. Air traffic controllers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $113,200

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $127,440

Employment: 22,190

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($157,220)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($155,420)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,840)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($157,220) — Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($155,420) — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,840) Job description: Control air traffic on and within vicinity of airport, and movement of air traffic between altitude sectors and control centers, according to established procedures and policies. Authorize, regulate, and control commercial airline flights according to government or company regulations to expedite and ensure flight safety.

27. Nurse midwives

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $115,200

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $115,540

Employment: 7,120

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440) — Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870) Job description: Diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team. May provide well-woman gynecological care. Must have specialized, graduate nursing education.

26. Optometrists

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $116,280

#93 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 300

National

Annual mean salary: $125,440

Employment: 36,690

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

— Columbia, SC ($228,340) — New Haven, CT ($186,950) — Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980) Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

25. Podiatrists

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $119,690

#45 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $151,110

Employment: 9,710

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330) — Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260) — Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380) Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

24. Training and development managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $119,890

#47 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $125,920

Employment: 38,710

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

23. Purchasing managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $121,200

#83 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 560

National

Annual mean salary: $132,660

Employment: 70,960

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300) — Morgantown, WV ($167,740) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

22. Computer and information research scientists

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $121,320

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $130,890

Employment: 30,220

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330) — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090) Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.

21. Human resources managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $121,660

#110 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,350

National

Annual mean salary: $134,580

Employment: 156,600

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

20. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $123,270

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $102,050

Employment: 14,570

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340) — Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930) — Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150) Job description: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.

19. Economics teachers, postsecondary

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $125,220

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $123,720

Employment: 13,080

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)

— Rochester, NY ($175,010)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450) — Rochester, NY ($175,010) — Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450) Job description: Teach courses in economics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

18. Pharmacists

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $127,230

#155 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,330

National

Annual mean salary: $125,460

Employment: 315,470

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

— Madera, CA ($165,350) — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540) — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120) Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

17. Actuaries

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $129,340

#9 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $123,180

Employment: 22,480

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230) — San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550) Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.

16. Marketing managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $141,200

#79 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,750

National

Annual mean salary: $154,470

Employment: 270,200

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

15. Computer and information systems managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $143,710

#77 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,070

National

Annual mean salary: $161,730

Employment: 457,290

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

14. Financial managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $144,970

#67 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,440

National

Annual mean salary: $151,510

Employment: 653,080

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670) — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

13. Compensation and benefits managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $145,280

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $137,160

Employment: 16,340

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.

12. Sales managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $149,410

#54 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,950

National

Annual mean salary: $147,580

Employment: 390,170

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700) — Trenton, NJ ($186,960) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

11. Architectural and engineering managers

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $152,960

#77 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,570

National

Annual mean salary: $158,100

Employment: 195,900

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920) — Amarillo, TX ($199,940) — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610) Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

10. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $154,110

#24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $131,850

Employment: 28,550

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940) — Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160) — Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950) Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.

9. Dentists, general

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $158,910

#197 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 940

National

Annual mean salary: $180,830

Employment: 95,920

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540) — North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790) — Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390) Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

8. Nurse anesthetists

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $170,870

#68 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 340

National

Annual mean salary: $189,190

Employment: 41,960

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940) — Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890) — Green Bay, WI ($239,140) Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

7. Family medicine physicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $176,300

#227 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,480

National

Annual mean salary: $214,370

Employment: 98,590

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800) — Napa, CA ($302,040) — Gadsden, AL ($292,110) Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

6. General internal medicine physicians

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $181,820

#88 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $210,960

Employment: 50,600

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

— Rochester, MN ($315,830) — Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080) — Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260) Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.

5. Chief executives

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $194,950

#135 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,450

National

Annual mean salary: $197,840

Employment: 202,360

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000) — Midland, TX ($269,360) — Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770) Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

4. Obstetricians and gynecologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $197,670

#51 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $239,120

Employment: 18,900

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450) — Tulsa, OK ($294,400) — Albuquerque, NM ($292,740) Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.

3. Pediatricians, general

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $198,570

#29 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National

Annual mean salary: $184,570

Employment: 27,550

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860) — State College, PA ($275,730) — Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610) Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.

2. Psychiatrists

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $271,290

#10 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $217,100

Employment: 25,540

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710) — Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580) — Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220) Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.

1. Anesthesiologists

St. Louis, MO-IL

Annual mean salary: $287,890

#6 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $271,440

Employment: 28,590

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350)

— Tallahassee, FL ($303,600)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390) — Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350) — Tallahassee, FL ($303,600) Job description: Administer anesthetics and analgesics for pain management prior to, during, or after surgery.