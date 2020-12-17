Highs in the upper 30s Thursday, day begins in the lower 20s

ST. LOUIS – It is shaping up to be a very cold and frosty morning across the Bi-state area with temperatures in the lower 20s.
The day opens with sunshine, but clouds will try and take over for a while around midday with a return to sunshine late Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night with a low in the upper 20s.
The week wraps up with sunshine and gusty winds Friday. Temperatures will jump to near 50. There is a good chance for rain showers at times on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s, but Sunday looks dry and warmer with highs bouncing back to near 50.
