ST. LOUIS – There have been reports of flash-flooding on some of the major highways in St. Louis.

Southbound I-55 is closed past Arsenal due to high water and stalled vehicles at Potomac.

Interstate 64 is also backed up at Jefferson due to water over some of the highway. Westbound I-64 is down to one lane at Jefferson.

MoDOT reports an additional lane closure on eastbound I-44 past Big Bend in Kirkwood.

Never drive into standing water, ‘Turn around. Don’t drown.’

