Highway Patrol search for man in Mississippi River

by: Monica Ryan

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a man in the Mississippi River.

Authorities said St. Charles Central County Fire and Rescue received a call at 2:45 p.m. Sunday saying a 49-year-old man jumped into the river “to go to the bathroom and did not resurface.”

The search is going on near the river’s 230 mile marker.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is in command of the incident. They are being assisted by the Illinois Conservation Department, Orchard Farm Fire Protection District, St. Charles Central County Fire and Rescue and St. Charles City Fire Department. They have set up a post in the village of South Shore on South Shore Drive.

