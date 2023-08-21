LOS ANGELES – The remnants of Hurricane Hilary continue to weaken but are still affecting parts of the West Coast. On Sunday, the storm lashed Southern California with heavy rain and strong winds, causing dangerous flash flooding, debris flows, and power outages.

Hilary made landfall in southern California as a tropical storm, the first to hit the state in 84 years.

It brought record-breaking rains. At least nine million people were under flash flood warnings Sunday and early Monday.

A video shows the side of a road collapsing in Santa Clarita during one of those flash flood warnings. Some areas saw more than half a year’s worth of rain in just a day.

“If you don’t have a metric for what that’s really like, you’ve never experienced it, especially in a place like the desert. It kind of almost doesn’t even feel real,” said Jenny Levy of Palm Springs.

The rain increased the threat of mudslides.

“The water didn’t have anywhere to go, so at the bottom point, it trenched into our driveway through a mudslide,” said Andrae Cornett of Santa Clarita.

Thousands were left without power as lines buckled under the water and wind, and rivers of debris flowed down roads.

“It just about stopped at my house, I had a little bit of mud that last time, but this time it was a river down the road, with logs and boulders and everything,” said Paul Forgues of Oak Glen.

In Palm Springs, flooding was severe. Cars were stranded in the streets, and businesses took on water. 911 lines were also down.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

The remnants of Hilary are now bringing heavy rains to Nevada.