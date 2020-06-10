Hillsdale St. Louis officer could lose job over Facebook post

HILLSDALE, Mo. – A St. Louis County prosecutor says his office will no longer take cases from a suburban St. Louis police officer who posted offensive comments on Facebook regarding the May 25 police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that the Hillsdale officer could be fired over the comments, which he said included the officer’s belief that “if you’re speaking, you’re breathing.”

Floyd had repeatedly called out that he couldn’t breathe as one Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into Floyd’s neck and two other officers helped hold Floyd down for nearly nine minutes. Bell declined to name the officer who made the online comments.