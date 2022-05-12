ST. LOUIS – A hiring event will help military veterans, spouses, and caregivers at Fort Leonard Wood. The Fort Leonard Wood Transition Assistance Program helps servicepeople transition into the civilian workforce. They will work with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Hiring Our Heroes on Thursday’s hiring event.

Job Seekers will meet with potential employers. However, they will also get help with digital networking and career planning. In 2011, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated veteran unemployment outpaced non-veteran unemployment by 0.3 percent. With the help of veterans groups, former servicepeople learned how to translate their military duties into civilian resumes. Now, veteran unemployment is well below that for non-veterans.

Fort Leonard Wood Career Summit

Today, May 12

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CDT

Nutter Field House

Fort Leonard Wood, MO 65473

Click here for more information.